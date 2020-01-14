{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Brian Craft, 45, of 1085 Rodney Road, died Jan. 12, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

