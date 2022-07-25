Brian “Chad” Dantzler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Brian “Chad” Dantzler, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 4307 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg. Dr. George Gain will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Chad was born on Oct. 19, 1968, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Thomas L. Dantzler and Violet Whetsell Dantzler. He was a cracker jack welder and a “jack of all trades.” Chad lived life to the fullest. He was truly a “free spirit.”

Survivors include his son, Cory Dantzler (Sydney); mother, Violet W. Dantzler; brother, Thomas “Jerry” Dantzler (Susie); sister, Jan Reynolds (B.J. Yount); a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Maude Schiffley SPCA at 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118 or to Bethel United Methodist Church c/o Linda Ashe at 679 Dusty Road, Cope, SC 29038.

