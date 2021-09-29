Brenda Washington -- Norway

NORWAY -- Ms. Brenda Washington, 62, of 146 Maple St., Norway, transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Family will receive friends at 1051 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville. Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.

