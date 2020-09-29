Brenda Sue Sanford Ferguson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Brenda Sue Sanford Ferguson, 67, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Sue was the wife of David W. Ferguson.
There are no services planned.
Sue was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Tom Sanford and Mary Youmans Sanford. Sue had retired from the Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her husband; son, Ryan Ferguson (Alicia); grandchildren, Logan Davis Ferguson and Skylynn Ferguson; sisters, Shannon Jolles, Selena Elliott and April Smith; and brothers, T.C. Sanford and Bob Sanford. She was predeceased by her grandson, Brysan Ferguson.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
