 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brenda Smalls -- Aiken
0 comments

Brenda Smalls -- Aiken

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AIKEN -- Mrs. Brenda Smalls, 38, of 735 Maple Drive, Aiken, passed Sept. 6, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence of her mother, Brenda Broughton, 1838 Honeyford Road, Denmark; and must wear a mask. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News