Brenda Ray Valentine -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Brenda Ray Valentine, 63 years of age, went to be with her heavenly Father on July 3, 2022. Brenda was born in Bamberg, a daughter of the late John and Estelle Valentine and the late Berdine Valentine.

Left to cherish her memory are her four sons, Devin, Kevin, Brent and Bryan Lee Valentine; three brothers, Billy Valentine, Jeff Valentine (Tammy) and Willis Smith (Robette); two sisters, Kathy Rivers (Bill) and Ann Hutches (Ben); and a number of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son, Ryan Valentine; and two brothers, Ray Smith and David Smith (Tina); and a very special friend, Herman E Jones.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday July 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Ott Funeral Home in Branchville.

The family will receive friends one hour before services.

Heaven gained another angel with Brenda's passing. She never met a stranger and loved her friends as family. Memorials may be made to Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box Branchville, SC 29432.

Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com

