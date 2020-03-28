Brenda Manigualt Green -- Beltsville, Md.
Brenda Manigualt Green

BELTSVILLE, Md. -- Brenda Manigualt Green, 65, of Beltsville, and formerly of Bamberg, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

