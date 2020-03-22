Brenda Manigault Green -- Beltsville, Md.
0 comments

Brenda Manigault Green -- Beltsville, Md.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELTSVILLE, Md. -- Brenda Manigault Green, 65, of Beltsville, Maryland, formerly of Bamberg, died Thursday, Mar 19, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News