Brenda Mack Thomas -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Brenda Mack Thomas, 80, of Orangeburg passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, after an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 210 Andrews Chapel Road, Swansea. Dr. Karl Coke will be officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are John Mack, Davis Mack, Chris Mack, Randy Stabler, Donald Sox and Jake Crook.
Mrs. Brenda was born on Oct. 4, 1941, in North. She was the daughter of the late Davis A. Mack and the late Allie Hair Mack. She graduated from St. Matthews High School then attended Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing where she received her nursing diploma in 1962. Brenda retired from DHEC as a public health nurse after more than 30 years of service. She and her husband were faithful life-long members of St. Andrews Methodist Church in Orangeburg. In the early years, she enjoyed going to the beach and looking for shark's teeth. She also enjoyed working in the flower bed with her son. She prided herself in having beautiful flower beds. Later in life, she enjoyed sitting on the porch and watching the hummingbirds.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Donald Thomas; son, Barry Thomas (Ashley); grandsons, Alexander “Xander” Raymond Thomas, Andrew Ansley Thomas; brother, E. Wayne Mack (Janis); a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank all the friends, family and neighbors for their love, support and prayers over the last several years.
Memorials may be made to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 1231 Swansea, SC 29160.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.