Brenda Mack Thomas -- Orangeburg

Mrs. Brenda was born on Oct. 4, 1941, in North. She was the daughter of the late Davis A. Mack and the late Allie Hair Mack. She graduated from St. Matthews High School then attended Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing where she received her nursing diploma in 1962. Brenda retired from DHEC as a public health nurse after more than 30 years of service. She and her husband were faithful life-long members of St. Andrews Methodist Church in Orangeburg. In the early years, she enjoyed going to the beach and looking for shark's teeth. She also enjoyed working in the flower bed with her son. She prided herself in having beautiful flower beds. Later in life, she enjoyed sitting on the porch and watching the hummingbirds.