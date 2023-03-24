ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Brenda Lee Furtick, 62, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00am, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Furtick passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 24, 2023, from 1:00pm - 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her niece, Latonia Simon, 3044 Market Drive, Orangeburg, SC or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.