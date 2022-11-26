Brenda L. Haynes Hubbard -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The celebration of life for Deaconess Brenda L. Haynes Hubbard will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The body will be placed in church one hour prior to service for vieiwng. Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, with a wake from from 5 to 6 p.m.

She leaves to cherish precious memories her husband, Duane L. Hubbard; mother, Mozelle Davis Haynes; sons, Montez P.V. (Shakia) Haynes and Ahkeem R. (Shanice) Haynes; siblings, Kenneth Haynes and Denise L. Haynes (Eric) Floyd.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral has been entrusted with the service. =