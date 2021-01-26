Brenda Kay Evans -- Santee

SANTEE -- Ms. Brenda Kay Evans, 64, of 134 Lipstick Lane, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is requesting brief and limited visits at the residence of her sister, Thelma Clark, 222 Iron Gate Road, Elloree, daily during the hours of 3 to 8 p.m. Friends may also call the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.