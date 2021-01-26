 Skip to main content
Brenda Kay Evans -- Santee
Brenda Kay Evans -- Santee

SANTEE -- Ms. Brenda Kay Evans, 64, of 134 Lipstick Lane, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is requesting brief and limited visits at the residence of her sister, Thelma Clark, 222 Iron Gate Road, Elloree, daily during the hours of 3 to 8 p.m. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences can be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

