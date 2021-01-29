Brenda Kay 'Blondie' Evans -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Brenda Kay "Blondie" Evans, 64, of 134 Lipstick Lane, Santee, will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Dantzler Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Mary Ann Keitt officiating.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, masks will be required for all persons attending the service and those visiting the residence.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
The family is requesting brief and limited visits at the residence, daily during the hours of 3 to 8 p.m. Friends may also call the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
