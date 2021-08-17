Brenda Huff Carter -- Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE -- Brenda Huff Carter, of Ridgeville, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She entered eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the age of 71.
Brenda was born June 20, 1950, in Harleyville, to the late Merrick Lee and Lucille Infinger Huff. She was a 1968 graduate of Harleyville Ridgeville High School and was a retired clerk with 28 years of service for the Charleston Naval Shipyard, SUPSHIP Charleston and Charleston Air Force Base. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by brothers, Carl S. Huff, Walter E. Huff, and David M. Huff; and a, brother-in-law, Jack Moen.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, CW5 (r) James “Lloyd” Carter, of Ridgeville; daughters, Tracy (Duby) Moore, of Chesapeake, Virginia, Karen (John) Phillips, of Ridgeville, Leslie Carter Williams, of Ridgeville; seven grandchildren, Brandon Carter, Lynsey Phillips, Jenna (Ross) Fowler, Tristen Harvey, Gabriel Williams, Kale Williams, Caden Williams; sister, Margaret Moen; brothers, Troy (Patricia) Huff and Willard (Anna Margaret) Huff; and her lifelong friends, Cathy Murray, Elaine Green, Jason Williams, and her loving caretaker, Cassie Morris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, PO Box 71, Harleyville, SC 29448.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Bethel United Methodist Church, located at 1163 Beidler Forest Road, Dorchester, with the Rev. Bob Lee and the Rev. Paul Lawton officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Carter, Pete Knight, Randy Wimberly, Kevin Lawson, Johnny Carter, and Tony Huff. Burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia SC 29229.
