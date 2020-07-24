Brenda Hay -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Mrs. Brenda Hay, 64, of 142 Kingland Drive, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
A public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, in the Frost Branch Baptist Church cemetery, Elko, with the Rev. Joseph Williams officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you refrain from any visitations to the home at this time. Condolences may be made by phone to her daughter, April Hay. All calls, prayers, and other expressions of kindness are greatly appreciated.
