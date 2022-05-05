Brenda Harley -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Ms. Brenda Harley, 61, of 113 Rapp Lane, Springfield, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 3, 2022, at the residence of her son.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, at New Beginning United Methodist Church, Norway.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Family will receive friends at 38 Keener Drive, Orangeburg. Please adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.

Online condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.