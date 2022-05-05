 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brenda Harley -- Springfield

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD -- Ms. Brenda Harley, 61, of 113 Rapp Lane, Springfield, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 3, 2022, at the residence of her son.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, at New Beginning United Methodist Church, Norway.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Family will receive friends at 38 Keener Drive, Orangeburg. Please adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.

Online condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This all-electric airplane is a breakthrough in aeronautics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News