Brenda Gale Middleton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Brenda Gale Middleton, 49, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit 239 Bill Salley Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

