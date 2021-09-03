Brenda Gale Middleton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Brenda Gale Middleton, 49, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, with interment to follow. Bishop A.L. Dowdell Sr. is officiating.

Ms. Middleton passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

Friends may visit 239 Bill Salley Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

