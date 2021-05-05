 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brenda E. Livingston Williams -- Cordova
0 comments

Brenda E. Livingston Williams -- Cordova

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brenda E. Livingston Williams

CORDOVA -- Brenda E. Livingston Williams, 76, of Cordova, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, after a brief illness.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Joey Bozard will be officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Courtney Antley, Cody Fleener, Dreyton Rozier, Dustin Headden, Doug Antley and Brandon Porter.

Mrs. Brenda was born on Dec. 3, 1944 in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Ralph W. Livingston and the late Nelda E. Porter Livingston. She was a graduate of Anderson University. Mrs. Brenda was a member of Bethel Church in Orangeburg. She loved to cook, do puzzle books and clip coupons. She was a wonderful mother, “Memaw” and friend.

Survivors include her daughters, Renee' Bozard (Joey) of St. Matthews, Sharon Fleener of Cordova; grandchildren, Courtney Antley (Faith) of Dandridge, Tenn., Cody Fleener (Courtney) of Orangeburg, Isabella Bozard of Charleston, Emma Bozard of St. Matthews, Chloe Kinsey of Cordova; great-grandchild, Camden Anson Fleener of Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thomsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News