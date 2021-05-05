Brenda E. Livingston Williams -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Brenda E. Livingston Williams, 76, of Cordova, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, after a brief illness.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Joey Bozard will be officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Courtney Antley, Cody Fleener, Dreyton Rozier, Dustin Headden, Doug Antley and Brandon Porter.

Mrs. Brenda was born on Dec. 3, 1944 in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Ralph W. Livingston and the late Nelda E. Porter Livingston. She was a graduate of Anderson University. Mrs. Brenda was a member of Bethel Church in Orangeburg. She loved to cook, do puzzle books and clip coupons. She was a wonderful mother, “Memaw” and friend.

Survivors include her daughters, Renee' Bozard (Joey) of St. Matthews, Sharon Fleener of Cordova; grandchildren, Courtney Antley (Faith) of Dandridge, Tenn., Cody Fleener (Courtney) of Orangeburg, Isabella Bozard of Charleston, Emma Bozard of St. Matthews, Chloe Kinsey of Cordova; great-grandchild, Camden Anson Fleener of Orangeburg.