Brenda Crawford Adams -- Orangeburg
Brenda Crawford Adams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Brenda Crawford Adams, 53, of 105 Pampus Drive, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services will be announced at a later date by the Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

Friends may call at the home.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family, funeral home and attending the funeral services.

