Brenda Casselman -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Brenda Casselman passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the age of 65 after a hard fight against cancer. She passed at home surrounded by family and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herman Bennie McDougald Sr.; sister, Rhonda Kay Wagner; and nephew, Christopher St. John.
She is survived by her mother, Mary B. McDougald; sons, Jerrell Frank Furtick and wife Leslie Furtick, Joseph Neal Casselman; daughter, Amanda Lynn Goodwin and husband Charles Goodwin Jr.; grandsons, Mason Neal Casselman and Roman Alexander Casselman; brothers, Herman Bennie McDougald and wife Donna McDougald, Charles McDougald and wife Sue McDougald; nephews, Christopher Chavis Sr., Christopher Chavis Jr., Caden Chavis, Carter Chavis, Matthew Wendling, Bryan St. John and Izaac Ward; nieces, Kirsten Chavis, Tori Chavis, Caylen Chavis, Mattalynn Wendling, Kalysta Wendling, Elizabeth Herring and Gwendolyn Herring.
There will be a drop-in celebration of Brenda's life from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the McDougald residence, 31 Vinca Court, St. Matthews, SC 29135. You may contact 803-456-9019 with any questions.
