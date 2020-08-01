Breanna Lopez Fludd -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Breanna Lopez Fludd, 29, will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Orangeburg City Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Breanna Lopez Fludd, 29, of 244 Patrick Loop, Orangeburg, departed this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Miss Fludd was born Dec. 10, 1990, in Orangeburg County to Mr. James Garner and Ms. Tamika Lopez.

Breanna attended Orangeburg County Schools. She worked for many businesses in Orangeburg.

Breanna Fludd was a friendly person and a loving mom of two children whom she instinctively found ways to provide for no matter how difficult it was.

She leaves to cherish her memory two children, Quincy M. Lopez and Mariyah Green; her children's father, Mr. Quincy Green; her adoptive mother, Ms. Betty D. Fludd; her father, Mr. James Garner; her mother, Ms. Tamika Lopez; three sisters, LeeAnn T. Fludd, Jayanna Garner and Deonna (Bryan) Lopez Ramirez; two brothers, McKenzie James Fludd and Tyrann Wade; grandmothers, Sylvia Lopez and Deloris Harrison; great-grandmother, Thelma Lopez and other loving relatives and friends.

Viewing for the public will be held on Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

A mask must be worn to enter the funeral home and to attend the graveside services.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, friends are welcome to call 803.614.8210 or mail correspondence to the residence. Family and friends are invited to watch a live stream of the services at 9 a.m. by visiting www.dashsfh.com and clicking on Breanna Fludd's obituary page. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Breanna Fludd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.