Breanna Fludd

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Breanna Fludd, 29, of 1097 Ellis Ave. passed away July 24, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however friends are welcome to call 803-614-8210 or mail correspondence to the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

