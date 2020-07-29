Breanna Fludd
ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Breanna Fludd, 29, of 1097 Ellis Ave. passed away July 24, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however friends are welcome to call 803-614-8210 or mail correspondence to the residence.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
To plant a tree in memory of Breanna Fludd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.