Brayline Simmons

Braylin Simmons

SWANSEA -- Master Braylin Simmons, 11, of 2975 Pine Plain Road, Swansea, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Children's Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his grandmother, 3992 Old State Road, St. Matthews, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

