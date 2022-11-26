 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Braylin Simmons -- Swansea

  • 0
Braylin Simmons

SWANSEA -- Funeral services for Master Braylin Simmons, 11, of 2975 Pine Plain Road, Swansea, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Donald Charley is officiating.

Master Simmons passed away Monday, Nov. 21, at Prisma Health Richland Children's Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his grandmother, 3992 Old State Road, St. Matthews, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking at the tentacles of cells may help us understand cancer more clearly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News