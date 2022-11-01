Brandon Johnson -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Funeral service for Brandon Johnson, 26, of St. George, will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with Reverend Dr. McKelvie Garvin officiating. Burial will be held in Harvey Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in St. George.
Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.