Brandon Jamison -- Neeses

NEESES -- The graveside service for Mr. Brandon Jamison, 36, of Neeses, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022. in Turkey Branch Baptist Cemetery, Peach Street in Livingston.

Mr. Jamison passed away Thursday, April 28.

The viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his grandmother, Mrs. Emma Jamison, 164 Bowser Drive in Neeses. Please wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 guidelines when visiting the residence.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.