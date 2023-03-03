Brandon "B-Hutto" Hutto

ORANGEBURG -- A Celebration of Life service for Mr. Brandon "B-Hutto" Hutto, 36, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held outdoors 3:00pm, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 626 Macedonia Road, Orangeburg.

Brandon Chad Hutto, the son of Michelle Dubosky Headden (Dan Headden) and James Charles Hutto, was born November 25, 1986, in Orangeburg, SC. He gained his wings February 27, 2023.

Brandon was educated in the public schools of Bamberg County and was a 2005 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.

Brandon was employed as a metal recycler.

Brandon loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Brandon was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charlie Hutto; and grandmother, Mildred Gibson.

Brandon leaves to cherish fond memories: his loving and devoted wife, Cynthia Ashley Hutto; children: Zoey Alexis Hutto and Landon Charles Hutto; his parents; mother and father-in-law, Steve (Sandra) Scott; grandmother, Eloise Hutto; siblings: Christopher Adam Nix, Hunter Nicholas Croft, Ashlie Danielle Headden and Kayla Nicole Headden; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other beloved relatives a dear friends.

All are welcome to celebrate the life of Mr. Hutto, and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him!

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.