DENMARK -- Boyd Henry Bearden III, Denmark, SC. Funeral services for Boyd Henry Bearden III, 52, of Denmark, SC, will be held at two o'clock p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Denmark, SC, with the Pastors Billy and Lyril Poovey officiating; burial will follow in the Denmark Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from one p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Boyd passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.