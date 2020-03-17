Bowman ‘Bo’ Dee Seaton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Bowman "Bo" Dee Seaton, 71, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was the widower of Judy Noll Seaton.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Shane Stutzman officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour before the service.
Bo was born in Mecklenburg County, Virginia, to the late Hiram Seaton and the late Anah Atchley Seaton. He served in the United States Army and was the former owner of Orangeburg Dental Lab. Bo was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bo was predeceased by a brother, Andy Seaton.
Survivors include a daughter, Lesley McCormick (Rob) of Orangeburg; two sons, Matt Seaton (Vanessa) and Justin Seaton (Brooke) of North; seven grandchildren; three brothers, Harris Seaton of North Carolina, and Lonnie Seaton (Diane) and Robert Seaton, both of Virginia; a sister, Mary Jane Murray (Herman) of Virginia; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
