Booker T. Jenkins Jr. -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mr. Booker T. Jenkins Jr., 54, of Cordova, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway, with Pastor James E. Holiday officiating. Mr. Jenkins will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing. All attendees must wear a mask. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit at the residence. Please wear a mask when visiting. Friends may also contact the funeral home.