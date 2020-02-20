Bonnie Bennett Dorn -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Bonnie Bennett Dorn, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. She was the wife of John Lawrence Dorn.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Charles Bennett and the Rev. David Battle officiating. Burial will follow in Cameron Cemetery, Cameron. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home.

Bonnie was born in Orangeburg, to the late Julius Bennett and the late Hilda Bozard Bennett. She was a cosmetologist and owned and operated Country Curl Beauty Salon. Bonnie also volunteered as one of the Pink Ladies at the Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Cameron Southern Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband; daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Dorn; brother, Albert Bennett (Linda); niece, Emily Wise (Michael); and nephew, Jim Bennett (Angie).

Memorials may be made to Cameron Southern Methodist Church, P.O. Box 616, Cameron, SC 29030.

