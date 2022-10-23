Bobby M. Vaughn -- Neeses

NEESES -- Bobby M. Vaughn, 84, of Neeses, passed away on Oct. 7, 2022. He was the husband of Karen Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at First Presbyterian Church, 650 Summers Ave., Orangeburg, SC 29115, with the Rev. Raymond E. Tucker officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Presbyterian Centre at the church.

Bobby Vaughn was born in Snow Hill, N.C., the son of Inez Vaughn Vandiford. He joined the Navy and served with the 6th Fleet on the USS Lake Champlain from 1956-1959 traveling the world. Bobby worked in the lumber business for over 50 years. He and his wife, Karen, started Shem Creek Forest Products in 1987 and he continued to be an active partner until his death. Bobby volunteered on the USS Yorktown in Mount Pleasant for 15 years, leading tours.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Karen Johnson; children, Caren Ownbey, Troy Vaughn (Lisa), and Kelly Welch (Mike); brother, Lynwood Vandiford (Beverly); sister, Hughlene Crisp; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his mother, Inez Vandiford; stepfather, William Vandiford; brother-in-law, Gerald Crisp; and granddaughters, Taylor Nicole Ownbey and Abigail Taylor Vaughn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

