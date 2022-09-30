Bobby Legree Kaigler -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Bobby Legree Kaigler, 81, of Swansea, passed away on Sept. 28, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of June Hook Kaigler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Gethsemane Baptist Church in St. Matthews, with the Rev. Henry Cooper and the Rev. John Derrick officiating. The burial will be private.

The family will receive friends following the service in the church sanctuary.

Bobby was born in Calhoun County, a son of the late Winfred Earl Kaigler and Mattie Spigner Kaigler. He was the owner and operator of Kaigler Farms and served in the United States National Guard. Bobby was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years; sons, Scott Edward Kaigler (Meletta), Jeffrey Legree Kaigler (Tobi C. Mack), and Earle Manning Kaigler; grandchildren, Morgan K. Lightsey (Matt), Hayden O. Kaigler (Kristi), Eric Norwood, Hannah Norwood, Weston Mack, and Sunnie Mack; great-grandchild, Theo Norwood; brother, Jack Kaigler (Connie); sisters, Gloria McDaniel and Nancy Thomas (Bobby): and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Donna Elizabeth Kaigler.

Memorials may be sent to the Connie Maxwell Children's Ministries, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

The family would like to give a heart-felt thank you to the hospice staff and care givers.

