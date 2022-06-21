 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bobby Lee Clay Mack -- Orangeburg

Bobby Lee Clay Mack

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Bobby Lee Clay Mack, 78, of 2140 Woodland Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The Rev. Frank James is officiating.

Mr. Mack passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Elizabeth Mack, 2140 Woodland Drive, Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

