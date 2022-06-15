Bobby Lee Clay Mack -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Bobby Lee Clay Mack, 78, of 2140 Woodland Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Elizabeth Mack, 2140 Woodland Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

