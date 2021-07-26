Bobby Kirkland -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Bobby “Mr. Kirk” Kirkland, 84, of St. George, husband of Carolyn Smoak Kirkland, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Craig Crosby officiating.

Burial with Masonic and military rites will follow in the St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Weeks, Charles Smoak, Travis Messex, Derrick Meessex, Brandon Bird and Landon Messex.

Mr. Kirk was born on Feb. 27, 1937, in Cobbtown, Georgia, a son of the late Arthur and Nolie Turner Kirkland. He was a graduate of Farrel's Cosmetology in Columbia and was the owner of Mr. Kirk's St. George Hair Care Center for 45 years. He was an Air Force veteran, Mason Lodge #38 in Bamberg, Ornan 38 AFM (Treasurer), and a member of Grover United Methodist Church. He was predeceased by siblings, Juanita Kirkland, Dorothy Kirkland, Charlie Kirkland, Martha Kirkland, Francis Kirkland and Bernice Kirkland.

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn S. Kirkland; a son, Charles Robert “Chuck” (Brandy) Kirkland; grandchildren, Alex Kirkland and Jillian Kirkland; and sisters-in-law, Linda Smoak and Ellen Smoak.

Memorials may be made to the Grover United Methodist Church, 1871 Highway 15 South St. George, SC 29477.