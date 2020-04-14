Bobby Joe Wiles -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Bobby Joe Wiles, 84, of Cameron, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Mr. Wiles will be laid to rest in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery near Cameron. At this time, services will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later time.
Mr. Wiles was born in Calhoun County, a son of the late Walter Kinard and Ada Rickenbaker Wiles. He was a lifelong member of Resurrection Lutheran Church; graduate of Cameron High School and Columbia Commercial College; retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 35 years; and was a Past Master of Dantzler Mason Lodge #318.
Survivors include his wife, Jean B. Wiles of the home; a daughter, Tonya Wiles; a granddaughter, Shana (Dillon) Sheetz; and great-granddaughters, Aubrey Joeann and Kaylee Elizabeth. He was predeceased by two brothers, Paul K. Wiles and Leslie “Leck” Wiles.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Resurrection Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 427, Cameron, SC 29030.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North is assisting the family.
