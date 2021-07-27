Bobby Infinger -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Bobby Infinger, 74, of Holly Hill, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Orangeburg.

Born on Nov. 11, 1946, in Harleyville, Bobby was a son of the late John Leon Infinger and Sadie Mae (Huff) Infinger. He worked as a steel structure erector in the construction industry alongside his brother-in-law, John. Bobby enjoyed going to church, where he was a member of the Torch of Truth Ministries Church in Holly Hill. in addition to the simple things of life, Bobby enjoyed spending time with his family.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joseph Earl Infinger and Frankie Infinger; his sister, Adeline Risher and numerous members of his extended family.

Bobby is survived by his sisters, Inez Bunch, Betty Bunch (John) and Virginia Coker, all of Holly Hill, and Johnnette Miles of Scranton; his brothers, John Infinger Jr. (Minnie) of Holly Hill and Roger Infinger (Sandra) of West Columbia. Bobby is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and members of his extended family as well as his special niece, Brenda Kay Kinsey (Kelly) of Holly Hill.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Torch of Truth Ministries Church in Holly Hill.