Bobby 'Hunna' Washington -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL — Funeral services for Bobby “Hunna” Washington, 77, of 149 Surfside Drive, Holly Hill, will be held at noon Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 13025 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville.

Burial will follow in the Hayden Hill Cemetery, Addidas Road, Eutawville.

Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home, 1235 Unity Road, Holly Hill.

Please follow COVID-19 Protocols when visiting the family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

