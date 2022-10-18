 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bobby Gene Hightower Sr. -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Bobby Gene Hightower Sr., 82, of Bamberg passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Eileen Guntal will be officiating. Burial will follow at Ghents Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 1974 Ghents Branch Road, Denmark, SC 29042.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Hightower was born in Bamberg County to the late George W. Hightower and the late Ira Mae Wade Hightower. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth Weeks, Joyce Kizer, Jerri Smith and Joseph “Joe” Hightower.

Friends may call or come by the residence at 62 Catawba Court in Bamberg.

Survivors include his children, Bobby Gene Hightower Jr., E. Clayton Hightower Sr., Richard B. Hightower Sr. Gale H. Black (Jeff), Matthew C. Hightower Sr., Bradley Gene Hightower; 13 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; the mothers of his children, Jeanette Williamson Hightower and Edith O'Neil; and a special friend, Barbara Hutto and many nieces and nephews.

