Bobby Dowling -- Williston
Bobby Dowling -- Williston

WILLISTON -- Bobby Dowling, 56, of 393 White Pond Road, and formerly of Blackville, transitioned at his residence.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

