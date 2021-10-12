Bobby “Bob” Joe Padgett -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Bobby “Bob” Joe Padgett, 85, passed away Oct. 10, 2021. His health had been declining for several months. He was born to the late Calvin Garris Padgett and Maelvin Williams Padgett in Branchville.
In 1959, Bob married the late Caroline Haas, and they raised three children, Cynthia Hubbard Schools (Scott), San Francisco, California; Catherine Padgett Herzog (Michael), Bluffton; and Bobby Joe Padgett Jr., Orangeburg. He later married Sarah Betsill O'Cain, and he has two stepsons, William L. O'Cain (Diane), Monticello, Georgia, and Richard Lawrence O'Cain, Glennville, Georgia.
Bob graduated from Branchville High School in 1954. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean Conflict from 1954-1957 on the aircraft carrier Bennington. After serving his country, he attended the University of South Carolina and later graduated from the South Carolina School of Banking in Columbia and Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management in Charlottesville, Virginia.
He first worked as a loan officer for Commercial Credit Corporation from 1959-1974, first in Orangeburg, and later as Branch Manager in Aiken. Bob moved back to Orangeburg in 1974 to work for Bankers Trust as a loan officer and eventual Branch Manager. Bankers Trust merged and changed names four times during his tenure. He retired from what had become Bank of America in 2000 as Vice President and Branch Manager.
He was a member of Kiwanis Club in Orangeburg for a number of years and served as treasurer. He moved to Lexington in 1996. He was always an avid year-round gardener and was admired by many for his cooking skills. In retirement, he enjoyed life and the new house he had helped construct. He loved his family and all the food and fellowship he had with them.
Bob is a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church, Irmo, and of Wilbur Rogers Sunday School Class, Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, Lexington. He was baptized at Branchville Baptist Church as a young man.
Bob is survived by his wife, children and stepsons. He is also survived by grandchildren, Rachel Burriss Skinner (Brett), Charleston, Robert J. Hubbard Jr., Tampa, Florida, Richard L. Hubbard, Charleston, and Elizabeth P. Barker, Augusta, Georgia; and great-grandson, David Hutson Skinner, Charleston. He is also survived by brothers, Calvin O. Padgett (Mildred), Branchville, and James Padgett, Walterboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Oct. 13, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Tim Hawkins of Riverland Hills Baptist Church.
