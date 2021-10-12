Bobby “Bob” Joe Padgett -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Bobby “Bob” Joe Padgett, 85, passed away Oct. 10, 2021. His health had been declining for several months. He was born to the late Calvin Garris Padgett and Maelvin Williams Padgett in Branchville.

In 1959, Bob married the late Caroline Haas, and they raised three children, Cynthia Hubbard Schools (Scott), San Francisco, California; Catherine Padgett Herzog (Michael), Bluffton; and Bobby Joe Padgett Jr., Orangeburg. He later married Sarah Betsill O'Cain, and he has two stepsons, William L. O'Cain (Diane), Monticello, Georgia, and Richard Lawrence O'Cain, Glennville, Georgia.

Bob graduated from Branchville High School in 1954. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean Conflict from 1954-1957 on the aircraft carrier Bennington. After serving his country, he attended the University of South Carolina and later graduated from the South Carolina School of Banking in Columbia and Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management in Charlottesville, Virginia.