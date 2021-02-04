Bobbie Stevens -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Bobbie Stevens of St. George passed away on Jan. 23, 2021, at Hallmark Healthcare Center.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Lovely Hill Baptist Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Burial will be held at Shady Grove United Methodist Cemetery. Viewing will be at the center from noon to 1 p.m.