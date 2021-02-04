 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bobbie Stevens -- St. George
0 comments

Bobbie Stevens -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Bobbie Stevens of St. George passed away on Jan. 23, 2021, at Hallmark Healthcare Center.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Lovely Hill Baptist Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Burial will be held at Shady Grove United Methodist Cemetery. Viewing will be at the center from noon to 1 p.m.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News