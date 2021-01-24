Bobbie Jean Varnes -- Santee

SANTEE -- Bobbie Jean Varnes, 82, passed away Jan. 22, 2021.

Bobbie Jean was born on Aug. 31, 1938, to the late Thomas and Pearline Keller Reeves. Bobbie Jean loved to garden and fish. She was a faithful wife and mother who raised six children. She was married to Henry Horace for over 50 years.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bobbie Jean was predeceased by her two sons, Michael Allen Varnes and Kenneth Wayne Varnes.

Survivors include her children, Henrietta Williamson, William Henry Varnes, John Robert Varnes, and Barbara Ann Varnes; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Avinger Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 204 Silver Bluff Road, Aiken, SC 29803. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com