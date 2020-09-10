Bobbie Gunnells -- Olar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OLAR -- Graveside funeral services for Bobbie Priester Gunnells, 90, of Olar, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in George's Creek Baptist Church cemetery, 22400 Ehrhardt Road, Olar, with the Rev. Ted Still and the Rev. Timmy Gunnells officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.

The family has asked that memorials be made to George's Creek Baptist Church, 40 Dixie Ave., Bamberg, SC 29003. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place. The service will be live-streamed on our official Folk Funeral Home live-stream Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Mrs. Gunnells passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Born in Allendale County, she was the only child born to the late Robert Benjamin Priester and Mabel Bazzle Priester and was married to Joseph Freddie Gunnells Jr. She was a member of George's Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Gunnells attended Denmark public schools and spent most of her life working as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed cooking for her family and loved gardening and flowers.