ORANGEBURG -- Bobbie Gene Hawkins, 63, of 1048 Doyle Towers, Apt. 72, Orangeburg, SC 29115, passed away at his residence following a brief illness July 19, 2023. Funeral services at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial will be at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Cope, SC.