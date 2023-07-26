ORANGEBURG -- Bobbie Gene Hawkins, 63, of 1048 Doyle Towers, Apt. 72, Orangeburg, SC 29115, passed away at his residence following a brief illness July 19, 2023. Funeral services at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial will be at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Cope, SC.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Rev. Barbara Robinson, 172 Dena Lane, Orangeburg, SC, and at Glover's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.