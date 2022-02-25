Bob O'Cain -- Greenville

GREENVILLE -- On Nov. 9, 1938, Bob O'Cain was born in Orangeburg. He passed on Feb. 21, 2022.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; his kids, Darryl O'Cain, Wendy O'Cain Elsner and Bruce O'Cain; and many grandkids and great-grandkids.

Bob loved his country and was proud to serve four years in the U.S. Navy.

He also loved his family and had a passion for gardening. It was not unusual for him to bring home a plant he dug up to surprise his wife. Their favorite things to do together were sitting on the porch, drinking coffee, watching birds and enjoying the beautiful gardens.

Because there will be no visitation or service, in his memory, please raise your glass of iced tea in memory of our beloved Bob.