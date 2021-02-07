Blondell Zeigler Johnson -- Gladys, Va.

GLADYS, Va. -- Blondell Zeigler Johnson of 1018 Winfall Road, Gladys, VA 24554, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital after a brief illness.
She was the daughter of the late James and Jettie Bell Zeigler of Elloree, S.C.
Funeral services will be held in Virginia with Jeffress Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528, in charge of arrangements. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Condolences may be made at the residence, online at https:/www.jeffressfuneralhome.com/, or to any member of The JBZ Family.
