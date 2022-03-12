 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blondell Randolph -- St. Matthews

  • 0
Blondell Randolph

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Ms. Blondell Randolph, 83, of 283 Ott Sisters Road, St. Matthews, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews, with interment to follow. Pastor Jimmy Lee Patterson is officiating.

Mrs. Randolph passed away on Tuesday, March 8, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 13.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited guests at the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Karen Randolph Howell, 135 Fire Tower Lane, St. Matthews; however, condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her daughter at 803-707-5241.

Please follow to COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: More steps coming to 'squeeze' Putin over war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News