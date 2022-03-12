Blondell Randolph -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Ms. Blondell Randolph, 83, of 283 Ott Sisters Road, St. Matthews, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews, with interment to follow. Pastor Jimmy Lee Patterson is officiating.

Mrs. Randolph passed away on Tuesday, March 8, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 13.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited guests at the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Karen Randolph Howell, 135 Fire Tower Lane, St. Matthews; however, condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her daughter at 803-707-5241.

Please follow to COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.